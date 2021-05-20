Mexico detains suspected serial killer after remains found

A forensic expert works at the home of a suspected serial killer in the municipality of Atizapan de Zaragoza near Mexico City

Advertising Read more

Mexico City (AFP)

A Mexican judge on Thursday ordered the detention of a suspected serial killer after a woman's body and other skeletal remains were found in his home near the capital, prosecutors said.

The 72-year-old suspect, named as Andres N, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a 34-year-old woman whose dismembered corpse was discovered in his basement in Atizapan de Zaragoza.

The authorities also found "various skeletal remains buried in one of the other rooms in the building," as well as identity documents, footwear and women's clothing, the State of Mexico prosecutor's office said.

Notebooks containing various names, videotapes and makeup were also discovered at the house, where a forensic team with an excavator and other equipment was seen searching for evidence.

"At the moment we cannot say how many victims are linked to what we are finding... It may be serial femicide," Dilcya Garcia, state prosecutor for gender crimes, told Mexican television.

At a court hearing, the suspect admitted to the allegations against him, according to the Milenio TV channel.

"I do not deny it. I blame myself too," he was quoted as saying

Silvia Mejia, who fears her niece Flor Vizcaino is among the victims, wept as she waited near the house for news.

"Whatever they can find, I will thank them for giving it to me, so that I can give her the burial she deserves," Mejia said.

Marilu Tavera, who lives just three houses away from the suspect, said that she was surprised by his arrest.

"He wasn't offensive. In fact when he got drunk he was calm. He didn't disrespect anyone," she told AFP.

On average, around 10 women are murdered every day in Mexico.

Last year 967 killings were officially recognized as femicides.

© 2021 AFP