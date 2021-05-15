Israeli man killed by rocket from Gaza: medics, police

Members of the Israeli emergency services inspect a site in the central city of Ramat Gan after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip killing a man

Advertising Read more

Ramat Gan (Israel) (AFP)

An Israeli man was killed Saturday after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza hit the central city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, police and medics said.

"Update to rocket strike on Ramat Gan, 1 man killed," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Twitter.

The Magen David Adom emergency services confirmed saying their "medics have pronounced the death of one person critically injured after performing CPR".

Police said the rocket hit a street in Ramat Gan "fatally injuring a man in his 50s".

It was part of a barrage targeting central Israel, with projectiles hitting other cities near Tel Aviv.

Gaza militants have fired over 2,300 rockets at Israel since Monday in response to a bloody Israeli police action at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in annexed east Jerusalem.

The rockets, most of which targeted southern Israel, killed 10 people, including a child and a soldier, with more than 560 people wounded.

Israel has been responding with air strikes and shelling at the Palestinian enclave, killing 139 Gazans, 39 of them children. Around 950 people have been wounded.

© 2021 AFP