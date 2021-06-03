In Israel first, Arab Israeli party backs coalition govt

Mansour Abbas, the head of the conservative Islamic Raam party, has signed onto an eleventh-hour deal seeking to oust Israel's longest-serving premier, Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerusalem (AFP)

A party representing Arab citizens of Israel has for the first time joined an Israeli coalition to form a government, but many doubt the move can end decades of political marginalisation.

Arab Israeli Mansour Abbas, the head of the conservative Islamic Raam party, late Wednesday signed onto an eleventh-hour deal hoping to oust the country's longest-serving premier, Benjamin Netanyahu.

An image of the lawmaker of Palestinian descent at a table with centrist Yair Lapid and right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett, all three grinning, captured a historic moment and circulated widely on social media.

Abbas, a member of the Knesset legislature since 2019, was jubilant on Israel's army radio on Thursday morning.

"We obtained the legitimacy to influence the Israeli political system and not just to be present there in the Knesset," he said.

"It opens a wide door for us to influence policies and decisions for the benefit of all citizens of the state and especially Arab citizens."

In 1992, when a peace process was underway with the Palestinians, Arab Israeli lawmakers backed a Labor coalition from the outside but did not take part in the negotiations.

- 'Don't trust the government' -

Arab Israelis -- descendants of Palestinians who remained on their land when the state of Israel was created in 1948 -- make up around 20 percent of the Israeli population.

They regularly complain of discrimination and being treated as second-class citizens.

During a recent uptick in the conflict with Israel, they staged unprecedented protests in solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

In the run-up to the country's elections in March, the fourth in less than two years, Abbas surprised many when he said that in order to help his community, he would be prepared to work with the hawkish Netanyahu.

His Raam party split from the Joint List, a grouping of Arab Israeli politicians, to run separately in the polls.

But not all are happy with that decision, or with Abbas's choice to join the emerging coalition government alone.

"We would have had influence if all the (Arab) parties had stayed together. We could have imposed our conditions," said Eilaf Dagher, an Arab Israeli resident of northern Israel.

"I don't trust the Israeli government -- whether right-wing or left-wing," she said.

Two other Arab Israeli parties have already accused Abbas of selling out.

Joining the motley alliance "gives legitimacy to a policy that denies the rights of Palestinians", the Communist Party and the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality said in a statement.

They said even the prospect of toppling Netanyahu, whom the Arab Israeli community has long of accused of being racist, did not justify joining "a right-wing government that does not represent a real change".

- Limited influence? -

The terms of Wednesday's agreement are unclear, and any coalition government must still be approved by the parliament in the coming days.

The deal is unlikely to have included any plan to change a 2018 law that defines Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people and only gives Jews the right to self-determination, a decision that outraged Arab Israelis.

But Raam, which has four lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset, said it had managed to secure a pledge of millions of shekels for the Arab communities, and the post of deputy speaker.

Amal Jamal, a political scientist at Tel Aviv University, said Abbas appeared to believe that joining the government was a step towards gradual policy change.

"It's the first time in which a political party is willing to give up on changing policies, on the principle of equality, on the national issues, and is satisfied with receiving funds," he said.

But he warned that Raam's influence would likely remain limited, and the Jewish parties would retain the upper hand.

When will Abbas manage to achieve change, if not at "the height of the negotiations, when they really are in desperate need for him?" he asked.

