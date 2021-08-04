Rocket fire from Lebanon prompts Israeli shelling: army

Israeli artillery units take up position around the northern town of Kiryat Shmona as rocket fire from Lebanon prompts retaliatory shelling by the army

Jerusalem (AFP)

Rocket fire from Lebanon hit northern Israel on Wednesday prompting retaliatory shelling, the army said, as tensions rise between Israel and arch foe Iran.

"Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement, adding that one had fallen short of the border.

"In response... artillery forces fired into Lebanese territory."

The rockets hit near the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, where air raid sirens sent residents into bomb shelters.

Magen David Adom medics distributed images of a brush fire and said they treated four people suffering "stress symptoms".

The army said it had imposed no restrictions on civilians in northern areas.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he and Defence Minister Benny Gantz had been "briefed" on developments and were overseeing the response.

The exchange of fire comes days after Israel joined other states in accusing Iran of being behind an apparent drone attack on an Israeli-linked tanker off Oman, which killed two crew members, and hinted at possible retaliation.

Iran denied the allegation and warned it would "respond to any possible adventurism."

Lebanon's powerful Shiite militant group Hezbollah, an Iran ally that fought a devastating 2006 war with Israel and is designated as terrorist group by much of the West, carries out attacks on Israel from time to time.

