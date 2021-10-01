US names Al-Qaeda commander killed in Syria
Issued on: Modified:
Washington (AFP)
The US military on Friday named the senior Al-Qaeda commander killed in an airstrike in the Idlib region of northwest Syria on September 20 as Salim Abu-Ahmad.
The drone strike targeted a vehicle on the road from Idlib city to Binnish, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which said two jihadist commanders died.
US Central Command acknowledged killing an Al-Qaeda official at the time, but did not name him.
In a statement on Friday, Centcom spokesman John Rigsbee said Salim Abu-Ahmad "was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks."
"There are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike," the statement added.
The Idlib region is dominated by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, but rebels and other jihadists are also present.
Jihadist factions have been the target of Syrian, Russian, US and international coalition strikes in the past.
© 2021 AFP