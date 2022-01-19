'Nothing wrong' with Saudi Asian Tour investment: Casey

Paul Casey has committed to playing in the Saudi International that starts in two weeks

Singapore (AFP) – English golfer Paul Casey on Wednesday defended Saudi Arabia's $200 million cash injection to revive the Asian Tour, following criticism of the deal over the oil-rich kingdom's human rights record.

Speaking ahead of this week's SMBC Singapore Open, where he finished tied-second in 2019, Casey welcomed the funding from LIV Golf Investments, which is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"Look, investment is investment. Every tour needs investment, that's plain and simple," said Casey, currently world number 27.

"The revenues are amazing on the PGA Tour, and I'm part of the PGA Tour. I'm proud of that, but I'm also excited about the investments in the other tours around the world. So that is a good thing," he added.

Casey said fellow players were upbeat about the cash infusion.

"It's a big deal. The fact that they got more events and more money to play for. Nothing wrong with that," said Casey, who has also committed to playing the Saudi International that starts in two weeks.

South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung, who leads the Asian Tour Order of Merit, said he was looking forward to playing in Saudi Arabia.

"It's going to be a very good experience for many of the players, including myself. I have never been to Saudi Arabia," the 19-year-old said.

The SMBC Singapore Open is the season-ending event on the 2020-21 Asian Tour schedule.

The Saudi International will kick off the 2022 programme when it gets underway at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on February 3.

Saudi Arabia is increasingly playing host to major sporting events including a Formula One Grand Prix, but critics say the country is seeking to "sportswash" its human rights record.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has overseen a reform drive since he was appointed by his father King Salman in 2017, but authorities continue to crack down on dissidents and potential opponents, ranging from preachers to women's rights activists, according to rights groups.

The country faced international condemnation following the murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October 2018.

