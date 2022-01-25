Iraq's top court upholds re-election of parliament speaker

Iraq's top court rejects appeals against the re-election of speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi in a rowdy opening session of the new parliament earlier this month

Baghdad (AFP) – Iraq's top court on Tuesday confirmed the re-election of Mohammed al-Halbussi as parliament speaker, following appeals against its conduct, paving the way towards the formation of a new government.

Two lawmakers had appealed Halbussi's re-election as speaker, a position historically reserved for Iraq's Sunni Arab minority, during parliament's opening session earlier in January which was overshadowed by disputes between rival blocs from the Shiite majority.

"The Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal of two MPs who demanded the annulment of the inaugural session of parliament on January 9," in which Halbussi was re-elected, said presiding judge Jassim Mohammed Aboud.

The ruling will allow the resumption of parliament sessions, and along with them deliberations over the selection of a new president, who will in turn choose the next prime minister, to be approved by the legislature.

Lawmakers have until February 8 to elect a president -- a post historically allocated to a Kurd.

But negotiations between parties and coalitions seeking to form a parliamentary majority have been marked by tensions, particularly between key Shiite currents seeking to exert their influence.

Both the Coordination Framework and another bloc formed by firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr claim to have the majority needed to elect a president.

The legislature opened to furious arguments between the rival factions.

Amid the debate, Mahmud al-Mashhadani -- the oldest member of parliament who was therefore chairing the opening session -- was taken ill and rushed to hospital.

When the session resumed an hour later, lawmakers re-elected Halbussi of the Sunni Taqadom party as speaker.

Appeals against the speaker's re-election were filed by Mashhadani and another MP, Bassem Khachan.

