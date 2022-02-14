Refugees protest in Tunisia, demanding evacuation

African migrants are pictured at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp in the southern Tunisian port of Zarzis, near the Libyan border, during a protest demanding their resettlement, on February 14, 2022

Zarzis (Tunisia) (AFP) – Dozens of refugees from Sudan and sub-Saharan African countries protested in Tunisia on Monday, complaining of "marginalisation" and demanding their evacuation from the country, an AFP correspondent said.

The refugees, many of whom were rescued during attempts to cross the Mediterranean, held a sit-in in front of the headquarters of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in the southern port town of Zarzis.

"We have refugee status but this organisation (UNHCR) does not care about us," one Sudanese protester told AFP.

"We are marginalised. Our conditions are inhumane," he added.

Demonstrators, including women and children, demanded "immediate evacuation" and chanted "we do not want to stay in Tunisia".

Some of them held up placards reading: "We are in danger" and "Stop the violence against us".

Tunisia hosts a large number of migrants, predominantly sub-Saharan Africans, many of whom have repeatedly complained of ill treatment in the economically troubled North African country.

Tunisia is to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund this week over a rescue package, as its tourism dependent economy has been battered by restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Tunisia and neighbouring Libya have served as launchpads for migrants making desperate bids to reach Europe.

The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights says that over the first three quarters of last year, the coastguard intercepted 19,500 migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

© 2022 AFP