Syria regime shelling kills three civilians: monitor

Syrian firefighters battle a blaze in a fuel depot triggered by shelling of the rebel-held Idlib region by government forces

Dana (Syria) (AFP) – Shelling by Syrian government forces of a fuel depot in the rebel-held Idlib region killed three civilians Wednesday and started a huge fire, a war monitor said.

The bombardment struck a building in farmland near the town of Dana used as a supply station for diesel fuel, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Large numbers of first responders were attempting to extinguish flames that sent massive plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky, AFP correspondents reported.

The depot is owned by a fuel company affiliated to the authorities in Idlib, who are backed by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadist group, the Britain-based Observatory said.

© 2022 AFP