Palestinian stabs officers in Jerusalem, is shot dead: police

Jerusalem (AFP) – A knife-wielding Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli officers in Jerusalem's annexed Old City on Monday before being shot dead by forces at the site, Israeli police said.

"A terrorist arrived at the Cotton Merchant's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City from the Temple Mount armed with a knife and stabbed two officers," a police statement said.

"In response, the officers fired at him and he was neutralised."

Police later confirmed the assailant's death in another statement, identifying him as "a Palestinian from the West Bank in his 20s".

The officers were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem in moderate condition, medics and police said.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said that "terrorists and extremists will continue to try to stoke fires, and police officers in Jerusalem will continue to stand vigilant".

"Once again, a disaster was averted thanks to the quick and determined response" of the officers at the scene, Bar-Lev added on Twitter.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead after he stabbed and wounded an officer, also in the Old City.

The Old City lies in the Israeli-annexed eastern part of Jerusalem, which the Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state.

Another Palestinian was killed on Sunday in the occupied West Bank, after he attacked Israeli troops with Molotov cocktails, the army said.

Lone-wolf knife attacks targeting Israeli security forces are common in the Old City and the West Bank.

The Monday attacker had come from Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, where violence exploded last May after Israeli police stormed the compound in response to worshippers throwing rocks and explosives.

