Jerusalem celebrates Pride under heavy security

Jerusalem (AFP) – Thousands paraded through the streets of Jerusalem waving rainbow flags on Thursday, taking part in colourful celebrations for the Pride March against a backdrop of heavy security.

Mickey Levy, the speaker of the Israeli parliament, said he would join the march for the first time because it was necessary "to support the fight of LGBTQ people for equal rights".

Jerusalem has held an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ rights since 2002, often contending against protests from ultra-Orthodox Jews and far-right extremists.

"No one should live in a closet", read one sign, carried during the parade.

"No one is free until everyone is free", read another.

Thousands of police were mobilised "to ensure the safety of the participants and to ensure public order", the force said.

Three people were arrested, one for making social media threats against a march organiser, and two others near the parade route when found in possession of tear gas in their vehicle, police said.

On July 30, 2015, an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed to death teenager Shira Banki during the parade and wounded six others, since when the annual event has been heavily protected.

The attacker had been released from prison a few weeks before the murder, having served a sentence for wounding three people during the Pride March in 2005. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 attack.

Israel is considered a pioneer in the Middle East in terms of gay rights.

But in Jerusalem, a holy city for Jews, Muslims and Christians, the gay community faces far greater challenges in acceptance than the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Several dozen protesters against the march gathered along the route.

