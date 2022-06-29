Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank

Relatives mourn the death of Mohammad Marei, 25, shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the hotspot Palestinian town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank

Jenin (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian early Wednesday during clashes in the hotspot town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said.

Mohammad Marei, 25, died from a bullet wound to the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Palestinians' official Wafa news agency said he was killed during an Israeli raid in the town.

The Israeli army said it conducted overnight "counter-terrorism activities" in several West Bank locations.

In Jenin, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on troops, the army said.

"A number of suspects also hurled explosive devices at soldiers, who responded with fire. A hit was identified," the army added, without specifically commenting on Marei's death.

His killing comes amid spiralling violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Nineteen people -- mostly Israeli civilians inside Israel -- have been killed since late March, mainly in attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs.

Israeli security forces have responded with near-daily raids in the West Bank, including in and around Jenin.

Forty-eight Palestinians have been killed, mostly in the West Bank – among them attackers and suspected militants but also non-combatants, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli army fire while covering a raid in Jenin, according to the United Nations.

Three Israeli Arab attackers have also been killed since late March.

© 2022 AFP