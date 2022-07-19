Rival Libya military leaders meet in Tripoli

General Abdel Razaq al-Nadhouri (C), second in command of the forces of eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, made an unprecedented visit to Tripoli on Monday and Tuesday to meet with his counterpart in the west, General Mohammad al-Haddad

Tripoli (AFP) – Senior military figures from Libya's rival eastern and western power bases have held an unprecedented meeting in the capital Tripoli, calling Tuesday for a unified command over their troops.

Advertising Read more

Two rival governments are currently vying for power, one based in Tripoli, the other in the central city of Sirte.

General Abdelrazzak al-Nadhouri, second in command of forces loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, visited Tripoli on Monday and Tuesday to meet with his counterpart in the country's west, General Mohammad al-Haddad.

"It is necessary to name a single chief of staff for the military institution and begin the reunification of the army," the pair said in a joint statement following their encounter.

The meeting reportedly enabled work by the so-called 5+5 military commission -- made up of military officials from each of the rival camps -- to progress, including on the thorny issue of foreign fighters who were supposed to depart following an October 2020 ceasefire.

The sides also agreed Tuesday to carry out border patrols, including in the south, in order to stem the flow of migrants and root out smuggling and trafficking networks.

"I am heartened by the outcome of the meeting between General Haddad and General" Nadhouri, the UN's top Libya envoy Stephanie Williams said on Twitter, adding: "Their spirit of cooperation and compromise is a model for the political class."

"The United Nations commends this important dialogue and continues to support the security track talks, notably through the Joint Military Commission (JMC 5+5), including on the full implementation of the October 2020 ceasefire agreement," the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

Libya fell into more than a decade of crisis and repeated episodes of armed conflict after the fall of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Presidential and legislative elections were originally scheduled for December 2021 to cap a UN-sponsored peace process following the last bout of large-scale fighting in 2019-20.

But the polls were postponed indefinitely due to sharp differences over controversial candidates and rules surrounding participation.

The country's east and part of the south are under the de facto control of Haftar, who made a failed attempt to take the capital in 2019-2020.

© 2022 AFP