61 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria coast: Lebanon minister

Rescuers search for survivors of the shipwreck off the coast of Syria's southern port city of Tartus

Beirut (AFP) – At least 61 migrants drowned when a boat they boarded in Lebanon sank off Syria's coast, a Lebanese minister said Friday, the deadliest such shipwreck from Lebanon in recent years.

Advertising Read more

Lebanon, which since 2019 has been mired in a financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times, has become a launchpad for illegal migration, with its own citizens joining Syrian and Palestinian refugees clamouring to leave the country.

Caretaker transport minister Ali Hamie said more than 100 people, mostly Lebanese and Syrians, were on board the small boat that sank Thursday in the Mediterranean Sea off the Syrian city of Tartus.

Syrian authorities had said around 150 passengers were on board.

"Sixty-one people have died and 19 others were rescued following the sinking of the boat," Hamie said, meaning dozens more remained unaccounted for.

Of those rescued, five were Lebanese, he said.

"I am discussing with Syria's transport minister a mechanism to retrieve the corpses from Syria," Hamie told AFP, adding search and rescue efforts were ongoing.

Tartus is the southernmost of Syria's main ports, and lies some 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the northern Lebanese port city of Tripoli, where the passengers had initially boarded.

Perilous crossing

Wissam al-Talawi from the northern Akkar region was among the survivors and is being treated in hospital, his brother Ahmad told AFP.

But the corpses of Wissam's two daughters, aged five and nine, had been returned to Lebanon where they were buried early on Friday, Ahmad said.

"They left two days ago," he added.

"(My brother) couldn't afford his daily expenses, or the cost of enrolling his children in school," he added, saying Wissam's wife and two sons remain missing.

Last year Lebanon saw a spike in the number of migrants using its shores to attempt the perilous crossing in overcrowded boats to reach Europe.

Other relatives told AFP they had arrived at Syria's border to check on their relatives.

In April, the sinking of an overcrowded migrant boat pursued by the Lebanese navy off the northern coast of Tripoli killed dozens of people, sparking anger in the country.

The circumstances of that incident were not entirely clear, with some on board claiming the navy rammed their vessel, while officials insisted the smugglers attempted reckless escape manoeuvres.

Many of the bodies were never recovered.

On September 13, Turkey's coastguard announced the death of six migrants, including two babies, and rescued 73 people trying to reach Europe, off the coast of the southwestern province of Mugla.

They had reportedly boarded from Tripoli in Lebanon in an attempt to reach Italy.

Most of the boats setting off from Lebanon head for European Union member Cyprus, an island 175 kilometres (110 miles) away to the west.

© 2022 AFP