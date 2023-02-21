Israel lawmakers take step towards approving controversial reforms

Jerusalem (AFP) – Israel's parliament took a step towards approving a controversial judicial reform Tuesday despite weeks of mass protests against legislation critics see as a threat to democracy.

President Isaac Herzog, who has been attempting to broker dialogue on the divisive reform, which would boost the powers of politicians over the courts, warned of fears for national unity.

Lawmakers voted by 63 to 47 to support a key bill in the reform at first reading. It will now return to the law committee for more debate, ahead of its second and third readings in parliament.

The legislation advanced Tuesday would give more weight to the government in the committee that selects judges, and deny courts the right to rule on actions they deem in conflict with so-called Basic Laws, Israel's quasi constitution.

The reform is a cornerstone of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, an alliance with ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties which took office in late December.

"This is a difficult morning," said the president, whose powers are largely ceremonial.

"Many people fear for the nation's unity," Herzog said at a conference organised by Ynet news website.

"We need to make every effort to continue dialogue after this vote, to reach an agreed framework to take us out of this difficult period."

The Tuesday vote passed despite weeks of protests in Israel's main cities.

Tens of thousands took to the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and, inside parliament, opposition lawmakers disrupted the debate with shouts of "shame".

'History will judge you'

Opposition leader Yair Lapid hit out at government lawmakers after the vote passed.

"History will judge you for this night -- for the attack on democracy, the harm to economy, the harm to security, for tearing the unity of the people to shreds and simply not caring," Lapid said in a tweet.

The architect of the bill, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, called on the opposition to "come and talk". "We can reach understandings," he said.

Netanyahu said: "We need immediate dialogue with no preconditions."

The prime minister has presented the judicial reforms as key to restoring balance between the branches of government, arguing judges currently have too much power over elected officials.

Another bill advanced as part of the reform would give parliament the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 votes in the 120-member parliament.

The opposition accuses the government of a power grab, and weekly protests against the legislation since early January have been joined by tens of thousands of people.

Critics, including Supreme Court president Esther Hayut, have condemned the reform as an assault on the independence of Israel's judiciary.

Some of Netanyahu's critics have also tied the reform plan to his ongoing corruption trial, arguing he is seeking to undermine a judicial system he has accused of targeting him unfairly for political reasons.

Netanyahu has denied the corruption charges.

The veteran leader, who reclaimed power late last year after spending 14 months in opposition, has also firmly rejected any link between the reforms and his own trial.

