Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: ministry

Nablus (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Two Palestinians were killed in an ongoing raid by the Israeli military on Wednesday on the flashpoint West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"Two killed by occupation (Israeli) bullets in Nablus," the health ministry said.

At least 36 wounded people had been admitted to hospital, the majority suffering gunshot wounds, the ministry added.

The Israeli military confirmed its forces were operating in the northern West Bank city but when contacted by AFP a spokesperson was unable to provide further details.

An AFP journalist saw Israeli forces fire tear gas at Palestinians, who burned tyres and threw stones at military vehicles.

The latest deadly Israeli incursion follows an appeal by United Nations Middle East peace envoy, Tor Wennesland, for the violence to be halted as an "urgent priority".

"We have seen ominous signs of what awaits if we fail to address the current instability," he told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Since the start of this year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 51 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

Nine Israeli civilians, including three children, one Ukrainian civilian and a police officer have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

© 2023 AFP