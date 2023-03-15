Syrians mark 12th anniversary of anti-regime uprising

Syrian opposition supporters rally to mark the 12th anniversary of the start of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on March 15, 2023

Idlib (Syria) (AFP) – Thousands of Syrians demonstrated in the war-ravaged country's rebel-held northwest on Wednesday, marking 12 years since the start of pro-democracy protests and rejecting any international "normalisation" with Damascus.

The brutal repression of the 2011 protests, which began during the Arab Spring uprisings, triggered a bloody and complex civil war that has claimed more than 500,000 lives and left millions displaced.

In Idlib city, demonstrators waved revolutionary flags and held banners reading: "The people demand the fall of the regime" and "Freedom and dignity for all Syrians".

The Idlib area is the last major rebel bastion outside the control of President Bashar al-Assad's Russia-backed forces.

"We have come to commemorate the anniversary of the revolution, this great memory in the heart of every free Syrian," protester Abu Shahid, 27, told AFP.

"We are proud of the day we managed to break the barrier of fear and demonstrate against the criminal regime."

The rebel-held areas of Syria's north and northwest, controlled by Islamist groups and Turkish-backed fighters, are home to more than four million inhabitants, at least half of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country.

On Wednesday in Moscow, Assad was meeting with his Russian counterpart and main ally, Vladimir Putin, whose military support from 2015 changed the course of the war.

Demonstrators carried a giant Syrian opposition flag during the rally to mark 12 years since the start of the uprising © OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP

Analysts say Moscow wants to bridge the diplomatic divide between Syria and Turkey after ties were cut soon after the war started.

Both Damascus and Ankara see a common "enemy" in Kurdish groups in northern Syria, which are described as "terrorists" by Ankara but backed by Washington.

Experts say Damascus is also looking to break out of its international isolation following the devastating February 6 earthquake that killed almost 6,000 people across Syria.

Since the quake, several Arab leaders have made overtures to Assad's government.

Demonstrators in Idlib staunchly opposed any moves to normalise Damascus's relations with countries in the region.

"Even if all countries in the world normalise ties with the regime, we will continue and the revolution will continue," Salma Seif, 38, told AFP.

"I am against a compromise with a criminal regime," said another protester, Ali Hajj Sleiman.

"How can I reconcile with the one who is the reason I am in a wheelchair?" he added.

