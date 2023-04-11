Funeral held of British-Israeli killed in West Bank attack

The 48-year-old died Monday from wounds sustained three days earlier when her car came under fire in the Jordan Valley

Kfar Etzion (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Thousands of mourners gathered Tuesday at an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank for the funeral of a British-Israeli woman killed in a shooting attack days earlier.

Advertising Read more

Israelis holding national flags lined the roads in the rain leading to the funeral for Lucy Dee in Kfar Etzion, in the southern West Bank.

The 48-year-old, also known by her Hebrew name Leah, died Monday from wounds sustained three days earlier when her car came under fire in the Jordan Valley.

Two of her children, sisters aged 16 and 20, were shot dead in the attack and buried on Sunday.

The family are residents of Efrat, another Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

The latest funeral marks the mounting death toll this year in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with dozens killed in recent weeks.

"When we left our home and travelled through the streets of Efrat, and there were literally thousands of people waving flags as we passed by, we felt like the royal family at the coronation," said her husband Leo Dee, as he thanked those gathered.

He was joined at the funeral podium by his three remaining children.

Israeli officials have not identified the gunman in Friday's shooting who fled the scene.

"You were airlifted from a murder scene. I can't imagine the pain, physical and mental, if you were conscious in any way for that journey," Leo Dee said during his eulogy.

Government ministers, including settler Orit Struck from the extreme-right Religious Zionism party, were among the mourners.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and all settlements in the Palestinian territory are illegal under international law.

Following the killing of the three dual British nationals, the country's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that there could be "no justification" for the "senseless violence".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed to "get all the evil terrorists who killed our citizens and they will be held accountable with no exception."

His remark came hours after Palestinian mourners gathered near Jericho city for the funeral of a 15-year-old shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in the Jordan Valley.

The conflict has this year claimed the lives of at least 94 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.

These figures include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, including minors, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, including minors, and three members of the Arab minority.

© 2023 AFP