Thousands of Israelis rally to back controversial reforms

Pro-government protesters gather near Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on April 27, 2023 in support of the hard-right government's controversial push to overhaul the justice system

Jerusalem (AFP) – Israel's ruling right-wing coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilised thousands of people to march in Jerusalem on Thursday in support of controversial judicial reforms that critics condemn as un-democratic.

Advertising Read more

Waving Israeli flags, large crowds gathered in front of parliament, chanting that "the people demand judicial reform".

The government's proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

Netanyahu's administration, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

The controversy over the reforms has split the nation and divided the government.

Netanyahu on March 27 announced a "pause" to allow for talks on the reforms after an intensification of protests against them, the start of a general strike and tensions within his coalition.

On Thursday, dozens of right-wing and far-right coalition politicians gathered in front of a giant sign on which was written: "We will not be robbed of the elections".

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is behind the reform initiative, addressed the crowd, saying that the voters who brought them to power "voted for judicial reform".

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said the government would not "give up".

"We are going to correct what needs to be corrected and we promise you an even better state for us and for future generations," Smotrich said.

For four months, Israelis have demonstrated each week, often by the tens of thousands, against the proposed judicial overhaul.

A pro-government protester draped in the Israeli flag attends a gathering near Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on April 27, 2023 © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

President Isaac Herzog has been negotiating for a month with the government and the opposition to try to reach a compromise.

Netanyahu said he was "deeply moved" by Thursday's rally. "You have warmed my heart and I thank each and every one of you," he wrote on Twitter.

© 2023 AFP