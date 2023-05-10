One killed as Israel renews strikes on Gaza: army, health officials

Smoke billows over the Gaza Strip as the Israeli military says it has renewed air strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in the territory

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – The Israeli military said it renewed strikes on Gaza Wednesday, killing one person according to the Palestinian territory's health ministry.

Advertising Read more

In a statement, the military said it was "currently striking Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation rocket launching infrastructure in the Gaza Strip".

A Gaza health ministry official told AFP one person was killed.

An AFP journalist saw air strikes hit north of Gaza City, with smoke billowing from the densely-populated territory.

Israel's military said it also fired on militants "who were travelling to a rocket launch site in the city of Khan Yunis" in southern Gaza.

The latest violence comes a day after Israeli air strikes killed 15 Gazans, including top militants from Islamic Jihad and four children, according to a health ministry toll.

© 2023 AFP