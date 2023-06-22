Israel destroys alleged attacker's home as West Bank violence surges

Nablus (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of killing a soldier in the occupied West Bank, which has been hit by a new outbreak of violence.

The Israeli army destroyed the home of Kamal Jouri in Nablus during the night

This week, at least 17 people have been killed in the territory, in Israeli military incursions or in attacks by Palestinians or Israeli settlers.

So far this year, more than 200 people have died in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Soldiers entered Nablus, a Palestinian city in the north of the West Bank, during the night and left at dawn after destroying Kamal Jouri's home in an apartment building, witnesses told AFP.

The army said it "demolished... the home of Kamal Jouri, the terrorist who carried out a gun attack" in October which "caused the death of soldier Ido Baruch".

Jouri was arrested in February and is in Israeli custody along with Osama Tawil, who is also accused of taking part in the attack and whose home was destroyed on June 15, the Israeli army said.

Surge of violence in occupied West Bank © Valentin RAKOVSKY / AFP

The army said that during the operation to demolish Jouri's home, "rioters opened fire on the soldiers, causing damage to a military vehicle".

Israel regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians who carry out deadly attacks against Israelis. It argues it is a deterrent, though critics say it amounts to collective punishment.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Deadly violence has flared in recent days in the northern West Bank, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups where Israel has stepped up military operations.

Drone strike

The northern West Bank has seen a spate of attacks on Israelis as well as attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities over the past week.

On Monday, an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin left seven people dead, including an Islamic Jihad fighter and two 15-year-olds.

The northern West Bank has seen a spate of attacks on Israelis as well as attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities © Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

The army, which fired missiles from a helicopter to clear the way for its troops, encountered strong resistance.

On Tuesday, four Israelis were killed when two Palestinian gunmen attacked a petrol station near the Eli settlement. The assailants were shot dead.

In response, Netanyahu's office said his government would fast-track settlement expansion at Eli, despite repeated calls by the United Nations for Israel to halt such construction.

Israeli anti-settlement organisation Peace Now said Netanyahu's announcement was intended "to appease fervent and fanatic settlers".

On Wednesday, Israelis poured into the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya, between Ramallah and Nablus, setting fire to houses and vehicles, witnesses and the Israeli army said.

One Palestinian was killed, either during the attack or in the chaos that followed during clashes with Israeli police.

Journalists reported seeing houses set on fire and injured people being evacuated by ambulance.

Later, the Israeli military killed three members of a "terrorist cell" in a rare West Bank drone strike on Wednesday evening, it said in a statement.

Relatives mourn at the funeral of 17-year-old Israeli, Nahman Mordof, killed by Palestinian gunmen outside a Jewish settlement in the West Bank © Menahem KAHANA / AFP/File

It said the cell had "carried out a number of shooting attacks toward communities" in the West Bank.

Kamal Abu al-Roub, deputy Jenin governor, said there were "three dismembered bodies inside" the car which he said had been hit by missiles, citing information from firefighters.

The strike is the first by the Israelis inside the occupied Palestinian territory since August 2006, a Palestinian intelligence source told AFP.

The surge in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year has killed at least 174 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian.

The tally compiled from official sources includes combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

© 2023 AFP