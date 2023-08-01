Four Israelis wounded in West Bank shooting: police

Jerusalem (AFP) – A gunman opened fire Tuesday on a group of Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank, wounding four before being "neutralised" by an off-duty border officer, police said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (CR) and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai (CL) at the site of the attack

"A terrorist opened fire at a group of people in Maaleh Adumim," a police statement said.

"As a result of the shots, four civilians were wounded... The terrorist was neutralised by an off-duty border police officer."

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said they were treating and evacuating four wounded men to hospitals in Jerusalem.

One was seriously wounded, while the others were in a moderate condition, it added.

Police did not provide immediate details about the suspected gunman.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Since early last year, the territory has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.

Violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has so far this year killed at least 203 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians, as well as around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

