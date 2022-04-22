Military aid and arms for Ukraine

Several nations have sent Ukraine the US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles

Paris (AFP) – Several Western countries have provided Ukraine with military aid and weapons, since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24.

Announced deliveries have mainly involved defensive weapons, but the situation is fast evolving.

Among the offensive weapons which are playing an important role are US-made Javelin missile launchers capable of piercing the most sophisticated armour, such as T-90 Russian tanks, and Turkish drones.

Often the aid includes protective gear like helmets and body armour, and food rations.

Here is a panorama of announced military aid. It is not exhaustive and some of the promised aid has still to be delivered.

United States

US President Joe Biden announced on April 21 a new package of $800 million in military aid for Ukraine.

The Pentagon said the newest round of US support will include 72 155mm howitzers, 72 armoured vehicles to tow them, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 120 "Phoenix Ghost" tactical drones recently developed by the US Air Force specifically to address Ukraine's needs.

The new package follows another $800 million in military assistance announced by the White House on April 13, including helicopters, howitzers and armoured personnel carriers.

Previously the United States had supplied or promised Ukraine 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, several thousand rifles with ammunition and a range of other equipment.

- Turkey -

Kyiv had before the Russian invasion around 20 Bayraktar TB2 drones, built by the Turkish military.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in early March Kyiv had received new drones, which some experts number at 16.

Kyiv also said a TB2 acted as decoy, distracting the defences of the Russian warship Moskva with a TB2, while it pounded it with missiles on the other side before sinking it last week.

Some experts say that Turkish drones continue to be delivered to Ukraine, something not confirmed by Ankara.

United Kingdom

The UK says it has distributed more than 200,000 items so far, including 4,800 NLAW anti-tank missiles, and a small number of Javelin missiles.

It also announced it was sending 6,000 other missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons.

It has also sent Starstreak high velocity anti-aircraft missiles and according to reports is planning to send Stormer armoured missile launchers, on which Starstreak can be mounted.

It has also vowed to send 120 Mastiff, Wolfhound and Husky armoured vehicles and a new anti-ship missile system.

It has also sent Poland a Sky Sabre medium-range, anti-air missile system.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on April 22 the UK is considering sending tanks to Poland so that Warsaw can send its own to Ukrainian forces fighting against Russia.

Canada

Canada has since 2015 committed over $141 million Canadian dollars ($112.6 million) for defensive military equipment for Ukraine. Some $118 million of that has come since February 2022.

Since February Ottawa has announced that it is sending defensive military aid, weapons and ammunition, hand grenades, rocket launchers, surveillance and detection equipment.

It has indicated it is preparing to send heavy artillery over the coming days, without going into further details.

Germany

At the beginning of the conflict, Germany announced it was sending 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, around 2,700 Strela anti-aircraft missiles, and ammunition to Ukraine.

According to media reports, Germany has also sent around 100 machine guns, 100,000 grenades, 2,000 mines, 15 bunker busting bombs, detonators and explosive charges.

Germany also has a say in where weapons that used to belong to the former East German army end up. Berlin has approved requests from other countries (Estonia, Czech Republic) to send some of those ex-East German, Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine, including howitzers and armoured personnel carriers.

Spain

Spain has shipped 200 tonnes of military equipment, including 30 trucks, several special heavy transport vehicles, and 10 small vehicles loaded with the military material to Ukraine.

France

France has delivered more than 100 million euros of military equipment to Ukraine, according to Defence Minister Florence Parly.

France is sending several heavy artillery pieces to Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on April 22.

"We are delivering significant equipment, from Milan (anti-tank missiles) to Caesar (self-propelled howitzers)," Macron told regional newspaper Ouest-France.

Nordic countries

Norway has sent 100 French-made Mistral anti-air missiles to Ukraine as well as 4,000 M72 anti-tank weapons.

Sweden announced in late February it would send 5,000 single use anti-tank launchers (internationally known as AT-4), then another 5,000 anti-tank launchers in March, along with demining equipment.

Finland announced in February it would send 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 rounds of ammunition, and 1,500 single use anti-tank launchers. On March 24 the country said it would send another shipment of arms to Ukraine but did not provide specifics of what that would entail.

Denmark announced on February 27 that it would send 2,700 anti-tank launchers. On April 21, Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen, while on a visit to Kyiv, announced that her country would contribute another 600 million Danish kroner ($88 million) for weapons.

- Ukraine's neighbours -

Poland has sent Ukraine drones, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Grot assault rifles, 60 mm mortars, and MANPADs short range surface to air missiles

There are also unconfirmed reports of Poland sending 40 T-72 tanks and 60 BMP-1 armoured personnel carriers

Slovakia has so far contributed military material worth around 62.5 million euros and also provided an S-300 air defence system.

The EU member is also negotiating with Ukraine on the possibility of sending over Zuzana howitzers.

Romania said in late February it was sending fuel, ammunition and other military equipment totalling three million euros.

Baltic states

Latvia has contributed military material worth more than 200 million euros -- including ammunition, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and their launch pads, unmanned aircraft and drones.

Lithuania said it has sent military aid to Ukraine worth "tens of millions" of euros. This includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, mortars, rifles, ammunition and other military equipment.

Estonia has given 227.5 million euros of military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missile system missiles, 122 mm howitzers, anti-tank mines and anti-tank guns, and handguns along with ammunition.

Central and Eastern Europe

Slovenia announced in late February it was sending Kalashnikovs and ammunition.

According to German media Slovenia will send a large number of its assault tanks in return for German Marder tanks and Fuchs armoured troop carriers.

Bulgaria is not officially providing military equipment to Ukraine due to opposition from pro-Russian socialists. But the country's exports of military equipment to EU countries almost tripled between February 20 and April 13 compared to the same period of 2021.

The Czech Republic has donated military material worth 45.2 million euros, including small arms and missiles. Local media have reported that Prague sent over Dana self-propelled howitzers and RM-70 Grad rocket launchers, Soviet-made T-72 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. The defence ministry has also announced that Czech companies will repair the Ukrainian army’s tanks.

Belgium, Netherlands, Greece, Italy

Belgium says it has sent 5,000 automatic rifles and anti tank weapons to Ukraine.

The Netherlands in late February promised the delivery of 200 Stinger missiles.

Greece has provided defensive aid, including 400 Kalashnikovs, launchers and ammunition.

Italy is keeping its arms deliveries to Ukraine under a veil of secrecy.

- Japan -

Japan has announced it will send electric generators and drones to Ukraine.

