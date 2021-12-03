Misfiring Kane will score 'many goals' says Spurs boss Conte

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is certain misfiring striker Harry Kane is primed to end his barren run in the Premier League.

Kane has found the net just once in 12 league games during the current campaign as he struggles to recapture the form that made him the English top-flight's leading scorer last season.

The England captain, who has won the Golden Boot in three of the past six years, has looked a shadow of his former self since his failed attempt to force a transfer to champions Manchester City in the close-season.

The 28-year-old has also admitted he felt mentally and physically drained after England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy in July.

He failed to score in Tottenham's 2-0 win against Brentford on Thursday, missing a golden opportunity in the second half, but Conte is convinced Kane will be back on track soon.

"First of all, I'm sure Harry is happy if we win and he doesn't score because Tottenham is the first thought for us and Harry," Conte said ahead of Sunday's home match against struggling Norwich.

"It's important to have chances to score and we're improving a lot in this aspect. I'm sure Harry is going to score many goals.

"I'm sure he's going to have a good performance in the same way he had against Brentford against every team we play. I'm very pleased for the way that he's playing."

While Kane is struggling in the Premier League -- his only goal coming against lowly Newcastle in October -- he has scored 10 times for England this season, including seven in successive games against Albania and San Marino.

He also has six goals for Tottenham against minnows NS Mura and Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League.

However, Conte said the Premier League's superior quality made it a far more difficult challenge for any player.

"I think that the Premier League is a very tough league and every game that you play is not easy," said the Italian, who won the league with Chelsea in 2017.

"Sometimes with the national team you can play against teams not so strong.

"Also, you have more opportunities to score, not only for him but all the players. This league is very strong, this league is the most difficult league in the world."

