MLS leader Union suffers first loss 2-1 at Toronto

Los Angeles (AFP) – Alejandro Pozuelo scored the winning goal in the 51st minute on an impressive individual effort Saturday to give Toronto a 2-1 Major League Soccer victory over previously unbeaten Philadelphia.

The Canadian side knocked off the league's last undefeated squad, snapping the Union's five-game win streak in improving to 2-2-2.

Visiting Philadelphia fell to 5-1-1, still atop the Eastern Conference with the best mark in MLS on 16 points.

Argentina forward Julian Carranza opened the scoring for the Union in the 34th minute but Spanish winger Jesus Jimenez answered for Toronto in the 39th minute to lift the hosts level at halftime with the first goal surrendered by Philadelphia since March 5 after four straight shutout victories.

That set the stage for Toronto's solo effort from Spanish midfielder Pozuelo, the MLS 2020 Most Valuable Player.

Pozuelo weaved through three defenders at the top of the penalty area, then delivered a left-footed shot low and just inside the far post for the deciding goal.

Austin scored three goals starting in the 80th minute to rally for a 3-2 victory at 10-man DC United to seize the Western Conference lead.

The hosts took the lead on Norwegian Ola Kamara's goals in the 26th and 40th minutes and looked set to win until Austin answered with goals by Dutch forward Danny Hoesen in the 80th minute, Argentine striker Sebastian Driussi in the 85th and Norwegian defender Ruben Gabrielsen in the 90th then withstood nearly 10 minutes of stoppage time to claim the victory.

Austin leaped atop the West at 4-1 with two drawn for 14 points.

Chicago and the Los Angeles Galaxy played to a goalless draw, as did Atlanta and Cincinnati, Houston and Portland and Dallas and the New York Red Bulls.

