Moeen rallies England to 193-6 against West Indies in 4th T20

Fifties - England's Jason Roy (R) and Moeen Ali (L) both hit half-centuries against the West Indies in the fourth T20 international at Bridgetown

Bridgetown (Barbados) (AFP) – England stand-in captain Moeen Ali struck seven sixes, including four in a row off Jason Holder, as his quickfire 63 took the tourists to 193 for six in the fourth Twenty20 international against the West Indies in Bridgetown on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

At 2-1 down in the five-match campaign, England had to win this latest encounter at the Kensington Oval to keep their series hopes alive.

Moeen, leading the side in place of the injured Eoin Morgan, faced just 28 balls. Opener Jason Roy, dropped on three, made 52 off 42 balls.

England reached 80 for one off nine overs before West Indies captain Kieron Pollard stopped the runs in a spell of one for 23 in four overs.

But Moeen revived the innings, as England added 59 in the last three overs after James Vince had made 34.

Moeen took England past three figures when he swept Akeal Hosein for four.

England managed just 54 runs in the 48 balls between the start of the 10th over and end of the 17th, but Moeen fired England past 150 with four successive sixes off Holder.

Liam Livingstone was caught at cover before Moeen brought up a 23-ball half-century, including five sixes. The all-rounder hit two more before he holed out.

© 2022 AFP