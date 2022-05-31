Mominul quits as Bangladesh Test captain

Mominul scored just 11 runs in three innings in the recent series against Sri Lanka

Dhaka (AFP) – Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque said he was stepping down from his position Tuesday to focus on his batting, after a poor run of form so far this year.

The 30-year-old announced his decision during a meeting with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chiefs at the home of board president Nazmul Hassan.

His batting has come under heavy criticism after the country's Test series loss to Sri Lanka earlier this month. There have been calls for his resignation ahead of next month's tour of the West Indies.

"I just told them I am unable to contribute to the side as a captain and failed to motivate the team. So I feel it is better if someone else is given the responsibility," Mominul told reporters after the meeting.

"I feel that if I can concentrate on my batting it will be good for me as well as for the team."

Mominul has scored just one half-century and accumulated 162 runs in six Test matches in 2022.

His form deserted him after an innings of 88 in Bangladesh's shock eight-wicket win over New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in January.

He scored just 11 runs in three innings in the recent series against Sri Lanka, which Bangladesh lost 0-1.

He said BCB president Nazmul requested that he carry on during the meeting, but that he expressed his reluctance.

Mominul's mentor and coach, Nazmul Abedin Fahim, told AFP that the captaincy had "affected his batting to a certain extent".

"So, I think he should get rid of this load to return to form as a batsman," he added.

Mominul has scored 3,525 runs in 53 Tests, with 11 centuries -- the highest by any Bangladeshi batsman.

The BCB appointed Mominul as Test captain for the West Indies tour, but there is speculation locally that Shakib Al Hasan will be reappointed Test captain.

Mominul took over from Shakib in November 2019 after the latter was banned by the International Cricket Council for his failure to report corrupt approaches.

A board official had earlier in the morning said they were open to changing captain for the series if Mominul wished.

"Mominul was given the captaincy at a crisis moment. We have to give him some respect. If he decides to quit, we will look for a replacement," cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

The team will leave for West Indies on June 5.

Bangladesh will also play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals during the tour.

