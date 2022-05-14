Monaco leapfrog Marseille, Bordeaux woes intensify

Bordeaux football fans interrupt the match by throwing toilet paper on the field

Paris (AFP) – Marseille slumped to third in the Ligue 1 table after defeat at Rennes on Saturday, while Bordeaux remain on the cusp of relegation after a goalless draw with Lorient.

Advertising Read more

In the penultimate round of matches, Monaco leapfrogged Marseille, 2-0 losers at Rennes, into second with a 4-2 win over Brest.

But things look bad for Bordeaux, where play was halted for six minutes as toilet rolls were thrown onto the pitch along with chants to the players of "You are shit".

Bordeaux remain rooted to the bottom of the table, on 28 points, three behind Saint-Etienne, 2-1 losers at home against Reims, and Metz, who hosted Angers and won 1-0.

Paris Saint-Germain, already confirmed as league winners, ran out 4-0 victors over Montpellier.

Ajaccio, with a 1-0 victory over Toulouse in the second division, confirmed their return to the elite division after an eight-year absence.

© 2022 AFP