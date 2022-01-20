Murray dumped out of Australian Open by qualifier

Melbourne (AFP) – Former world number one Andy Murray was stunned by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The 120th-ranked Daniel ambushed the three-time Grand Slam winner 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in 2hr 48min on John Cain Arena to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

He will now face either Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner or American Steve Johnson.

"Amazing level from me. I was getting pretty nervous in the third set, I was cramping a little bit, but I tried not to make too big a deal out of this match against Andy Murray," Daniel said.

