Music's top stars burn up the Grammys red carpet

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish makes an entrance at the Grammys

Las Vegas (AFP) – Music's biggest night is the awards season event with the boldest looks, and moving the Grammys to Sin City certainly amped up the edginess -- the industry's top names sizzled Sunday on the red carpet, showing lots of skin.

Advertising Read more

Some of the most iconic fashion looks ever have emerged at the Grammy Awards, like Jennifer Lopez's dramatic plunging green Versace gown in 2000 or Cardi B's vintage Thierry Mugler "Venus" gown in 2019.

On Sunday, the naked dress trend that emerged a week ago at the Oscars was in full effect at the MGM Grand and basic black gowns had their place. For the men, the memo obviously called for brash statements.

Here are some of the top looks from the Grammys red carpet:

(Not so) basic black

Olivia Rodrigo is making her Grammys debut, and her arrival was memorable.

US singer Olivia Rodrigo vamped it up at the Grammys in Vivienne Westwood ANGELA WEISS AFP

The 19-year-old, who racked up seven nominations, went for a body-conscious 90s look in a figure-hugging black Vivienne Westwood gown with pink accents and a choker, finished off with long gloves.

Grammys darling Billie Eilish, who is also up for seven awards and is fresh off a win at the Oscars, rocked a deconstructed black suit jacket fashioned into a cape to match her hair and square sunglasses.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who is up for record and song of the year honors, went for standard black trousers, and then took it up a notch with an intricately beaded jacket in a burst of colorful crystals.

Baring it all (almost)

Singer-rapper Doja Cat, one of the night's top nominees, embraced the current naked dress trend: her sheer sea-foam green Versace gown with a plunging neckline stunned fashionistas.

US singer-rapper Doja Cat rocked a Versace gown at the Grammys ANGELA WEISS AFP

Actress Laverne Cox went for a goth lingerie look, in a filmy black gown from John Galliano with smoky plum makeup and bright purple hair.

And reality star socialite Paris Hilton was in eye-popping silver with strategically placed sequins and a gauzy flowing cape.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion did not go for a see-through dress, but her slinky leopard print one-shoulder gown with a high leg slit certainly bared some skin.

Make it colorful

Rapper Saweetie, who was up for two awards, knows how to work a pop of color.

US rapper Saweetie made a statement in fuchsia Valentino at the Grammys ANGELA WEISS AFP

She paid tribute to Madonna's "Material Girl" look in a bright fuchsia Valentino ensemble -- a daring bikini top, full ball gown skirt and elbow-length gloves, accessorized with a huge diamond choker.

For the men, the rainbow colors were on their head -- or in their hair.

Justin Bieber, one of the top nominees, arrived in a bright pink knit hat that nearly matched Saweetie's dress.

DJ Diplo and Colombian singer J Balvin both went for bright blue hair, while Australian rapper The Kid Laroi -- up against Saweetie for Best New Artist -- showed up with flowing pink locks.

© 2022 AFP