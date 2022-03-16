Nadal neutralizes Opelka to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals

Spain's Rafael Nadal is through to the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters with a victory over American Reilly Opelka

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP) – Rafael Nadal improved his perfect 2022 record to 18-0 on Wednesday, battling past American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7/3),

7-6 (7/5) to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

The 35-year-old Spaniard, who won a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and lifted the trophy in Acapulco last month, stayed on track for a fourth title in the California desert.

But he had to weather a barrage of big shots from the 2.11m tall American, including a raft of serves that topped the 140 mph mark.

Nadal became just the second player to start a season 18-0 since the ATP Tour launched in 1990. Novak Djokovic has done it twice, starting 41-0 in 2011 and 26-0 in 2020.

The world number four next faces Australian Nick Kyrgios, who advanced on a walkover when scheduled opponent Jannik Sinner of Italy withdrew because of illness.

