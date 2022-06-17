Nadal says his 'intention is to play at Wimbledon'

Rafael Nadal said he intends to play at Wimbledon but his final decision rests on how his troublesome left foot feels after training in London next week

Palma (Spain) (AFP) – Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal said on Friday he intends to play at Wimbledon but his final decision rests on how his troublesome left foot feels after training in London next week.

Advertising Read more

"My intention is to play at Wimbledon," Nadal said at a press conference in Mallorca.

"The treatment and the last week of training tells me there is a chance. I will travel to London on Monday, play an exhibition at Hurlingham and do a week of training to see if it's possible."

Nadal said injections meant his left foot felt "asleep" during the French Open final on June 5 -- he still beat Casper Ruud to claim a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

Nadal travelled to Barcelona last week to begin "pulsed radiofrequency stimulation", a treatment aimed at reducing nerve pain.

Nadal's spokesperson said the treatment would leave the nerves in his foot "temporarily numb".

The 36-year-old then had his first session on grass on Monday at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca and has steadily increased the intensity of his training this week.

"I have noticed a difference, some slightly strange feelings to be honest," said Nadal.

"With the treatment in the nerves, things happen in your foot, sometimes one part of the foot goes numb, sometimes another.

"It's normal apparently and after a few weeks the nerves reorganise themselves.

"I'm happy. I've felt a bit of pain, but it's different to what I had before, which for me is progress."

Nadal has won Wimbledon twice in his career, in 2008 and 2010.

He missed last year's tournament due to pain in the same left foot while the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, meaning Nadal is hoping to make his first appearance at the All England Club in three years.

"I will travel to London, play two matches there before the tournament and follow my normal schedule to prepare for Wimbledon," Nadal said.

"Who knows what can happen in a couple of days -- if the situation changes or something more negative (happens), there will be a moment to explain.

"But I am excited to travel to Wimbledon and to play for the first time in three years."

© 2022 AFP