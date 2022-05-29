Nadal to face Djokovic in French Open quarter-final after epic win

Paris (AFP) – Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster French Open quarter-final against world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set fourth round epic.

Advertising Read more

Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros and holder of a record 21 Grand Slam titles, triumphed over the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a match which lasted four hours and 21 minutes.

It was only the third time in his 17-year, 111-match career in Paris that Nadal had been stretched to five sets.

Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006.

"We know each other well, we have a lot of history. The only thing I can say is that I will be focussed, try my best and fight until the end," said Nadal of renewing his rivalry with the defending champion on Tuesday.

Nadal hailed Auger-Aliassime who has been working with his uncle and former coach Toni since April last year.

"Felix is a great player, one of the best in the world. He's very young with a lot of power and great mobility," said the 35-year-old Spaniard.

"He was a very tough opponent for me, he is doing a lot of things well and has improved every year.

"He is a great guy and a good colleague on the tour."

© 2022 AFP