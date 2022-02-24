NBA Blazers lose Bosnian big man Nurkic at least a month

Bosnian center Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers will be sidelined at least four weeks by plantar fasciitis in his left foot, the NBA club announced Wednesday

The 27-year-old Bosnian has played through symptoms of plantar fasciitis since September and will spend the next four weeks in a treatment and recovery program before being reevaluated in four weeks.

In 56 games as a starter this season, the 6-foot-11 (2.11m) standout has averaged 15.0 points, a career-high 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.11 steals a contest, with a career-best 53.5% shooting average from the floor.

Nurkic has 30 double-doubles (double-digit numbers in two statistical categories) this season, ranking eighth in the NBA.

Nurkic is in his sixth campaign with the Trail Blazers after spending his first three NBA seasons with Denver.

At 25-34 thanks to a four-game win streak before the NBA All-Star Game break, the Trail Blazers rank 10th in the Western Conference.

© 2022 AFP