NBA fines Magic guard Anthony $25K for cursing at referee

New York (AFP) – Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the league announced.

The incident took place at the end of the Magic's 111-102 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old American guard, selected 15th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, had 19 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in the defeat.

Anthony, whose father Greg Anthony spent 11 seasons in the NBA from 1991-2002, is averaging 18 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season.

The Magic own the NBA's worst record at 9-40.

