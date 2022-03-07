Neville woe as Austin thrash Inter Miami

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville says his team face a steep learning curve after a 5-1 thrashing by Austin FC

Los Angeles (AFP) – Austin FC scored five goals for a second straight game on Sunday, thrashing Inter Miami 5-1 to surge to the top of Major League Soccer's Western Conference.

Argentinian striker Sebastian Driussi and substitute Ethan Finlay both scored twice as the Texans ran riot against the David Beckham-owned Miami.

Driussi opened the scoring for Austin on 22 minutes before Julio Cascante doubled the hosts' lead four minutes later.

Driussi grabbed his second of the game on 51 minutes, volleying home from close range after Miami gave away possession cheaply.

Ecuador international Leonardo Campana gave Miami the faintest of hopes in the 53rd minute, punishing slack defending in the Austin defence to drive in a low shot from inside the area.

But Finlay snuffed out any hopes of a Miami fightback in the 64th minute, and then lashed home a thunderous effort on 90 minutes to complete a miserable afternoon for Miami manager Phil Neville.

"This league is really punishing, you get punished for your mistakes, lapses in concentration," the former England and Manchester United defender, said.

"We know our team is going to take time to settle and there were signs we were getting back into the game -- and then we'd concede again. We've just got to stop conceding goals."

Austin, 5-0 winners over Cincinnati in their opening game last week, lead the Western Conference with six points from two games.

Miami have one point from two games and are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

