New York sneaker expo presents some of Virgil Abloh's last works

A pair of shoes during a immersive exhibition showcasing 47 limited editions of the Nike ”Air Force 1” sneaker created by Virgil Abloh in partnership with Nike for Louis Vuitton May 20, 2022 at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York

New York (AFP) – Some of Virgil Abloh's final creations will be on public display in New York in an expo that also confers further mystique to the lucrative world of specialty sneakers.

Opening Saturday and running through the end of May, the show will present 47 customized Nike "Air Force 1" sneakers designed by Abloh and assembled at Louis Vuitton's manufacturing facility in Venice.

A sculpture of the late Virgil Abloh, the founder of Off-White and the Men's Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton, during a immersive exhibition showcasing 47 limited editions of the Nike ÓAir Force 1Ó sneaker created by Virgil Abloh in partnership with Nike for Louis Vuitton May 20, 2022 at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York TIMOTHY A. CLARY AFP

A barrier-breaking figure in fashion who rose to become Louis Vuitton's first Black creative director, Abloh died in November at the age of 41 due to a rare form of cancer.

A close associate of Kanye West, Abloh brought street wear and a less elitist approach to the world of luxury.

The exhibit comes after a February Sotheby's auction raised $25 million from the sale of some 200 Abloh Air Force One sneakers for a scholarship fund set up in Abloh's honor to support aspiring designers of Black, African American or African descent.

Each of the sneakers contains the famous Nike swoosh in compositions across the color palette, with some also featuring personalized details such as the flag of Ghana, a tribute to Abloh's heritage.

A pair of shoes at an immersive exhibition showcasing 47 limited editions of the Nike 'Air Force 1' sneaker created by Virgil Abloh in partnership with Nike for Louis Vuitton May 20, 2022 at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York TIMOTHY A. CLARY AFP

Another shoe contains the phrase "tourist vs. purist," an "Ablohism" that the designer used to describe the relationship in art and culture between the expert/specialist (purist) and the general public audience (tourist).

