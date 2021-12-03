New Zealand captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test

India's cricketers warm up before the start of the first day of the second Test

Mumbai (AFP) – New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and three key Indian players were ruled out of the second Test on Friday by injuries, as the match was delayed by rain.

Tom Latham was to lead the tourists following Williamson's elbow injury, according to New Zealand cricket, whose side earned a hard-fought draw in the first of the two-match series.

India's Ajinkya Rahane (hamstring), Ishant Sharma (dislocated finger) and Ravindra Jadeja (forearm) were all also ruled out, with the XI to be announced at the toss -- which was delayed due to wet patches on the ground.

Mumbai witnessed unseasonable rain over the previous two days and the umpires were to inspect a sunny Wankhede Stadium at 10:30 am (0500 GMT).

Williamson's troublesome left elbow "flared up" during the first Test in Kanpur, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

"It has been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury," said Stead.

"While we've been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting load has re-aggravated his elbow."

India skipper Virat Kohli returns to action after he stepped down as national Twenty20 captain last month following the World Cup and took a short break.

