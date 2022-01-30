Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon

London (AFP) – Newcastle on Sunday announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Guimaraes, 24, is head coach Eddie Howe's third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of England international Kieran Trippier and New Zealand international Chris Wood.

"Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets, so I'm delighted to secure him," said Howe.

"He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead. He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil."

Newcastle have also reportedly agreed a fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn, believed to be around £13 million ($17.5 million).

The Magpies are flexing their financial muscle under their new Saudi-led ownership in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The club have won only two league games all season and are in the relegation zone but are only one point from safety.

© 2022 AFP