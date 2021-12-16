NFL announces new Covid protocols after cases surge

The NFL revealed enhanced Covid-19 safety protocols on Thursday after a spike in cases across the league

New York (AFP) – The National Football League revealed enhanced Covid-19 safety protocols on Thursday after a surge in cases swept across the league.

After a relatively trouble-free opening three months of the season, the NFL has been rocked onto the back foot with more than 100 players testing positive for Covid-19 this week alone.

The sharp spike in positive cases comes amid global concern over the spread of the Omicron variant, which has been blamed for a fresh wave of infections.

The NFL said in a statement on Thursday it had ordered clubs to follow a range of new preventative measures in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Effective immediately, all players coaches and staff will be required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status, and all team meetings must be conducted either outdoors or remotely.

Players will be forbidden from dining together in groups. Meals will be "grab-and-go" and players must be seated 10 feet apart from each other.

No outside visitors will be permitted during team travel.

The league said it would "strongly encourage" players getting booster shots, but did not issue a mandate.

"The changes we are making today aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant," the NFL statement said.

The league meanwhile said it was altering return-to-play protocols for vaccinated players who test positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

Under current rules, a vaccinated player testing positive must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before being able to return. The new protocol allows for a speedier return to play for vaccinated players who test negative.

"All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community," the NFL statement said.

© 2021 AFP