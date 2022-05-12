NFL Broncos receiver Jeudy arrested for criminal tampering

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy, running with the ball, was arrestd in Colorado on Thursday on criminal tampering charges, according to police

Los Angeles (AFP) – NFL Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday by police in Colorado on second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office took the 23-year-old from Florida into custody on a no-bond hold.

The criminal tampering charge in Colorado involves tampering with he property of someone else with intent to "cause injury, inconvenience or annoyance."

While the state lacks domestic violence statutes, it does allow for enhancing existing statutes based on a relationship with the accuser, which was invoked in Jeudy's case.

"We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement.

Jeudy was a first-round selection of the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in 26 games over his first two seasons.

Jeudy figures to be a top target for new Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, who joined the Broncos in a deal with Seattle in March. Wilson guided the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory in 2014.

