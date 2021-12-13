NFL reports 37 Covid positives in single day: ESPN

The NFL reported 37 positive Covid-19 cases across the league on Monday

Los Angeles (AFP) – The NFL reported 37 positive Covid-19 tests across the league on Monday, ESPN reported, the largest single-day number of positive cases since the pandemic began.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee were among dozens of players who returned positive test results, ruling them out of Monday's crucial game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams defensive star Ramsey later described his condition as "fine/normal" in a post on Twitter.

Other players who have tested positive include Miami Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon.

In a separate development, the NFL Network reported that an employee with the Washington Football Team had tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

It is the first known case of the variant in the NFL.

The Washington case involved a so-called "tier three" employee who did not have contact with playing, coaching or back room personnel.

As of November 17, more than 94% of NFL players have been vaccinated, while nearly 100% of NFL personnel have also been vaccinated.

Under NFL rules, unvaccinated individuals who test positive for Covid-19 must isolate for 10 days away from the club facility.

Fully vaccinated individuals may return to team facilities once they have received two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart and have been asymptomatic for 48 hours.

