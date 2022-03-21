NFL stars on the move: Ryan to Colts, Mariota to Atlanta

Veteran NFL quarterback Matt Ryan was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday

New York (AFP) – NFL star quarterbacks finalized 2022 contracts on Monday, with Matt Ryan going from Atlanta to Indianapolis, Marcus Mariota replacing him with the Falcons and Jameis Winston re-signing with New Orleans.

Indianapolis traded quarterback Carson Wentz to Washington earlier in the off-season, creating a need the Colts filled by sending Atlanta a third-round NFL Draft pick for Ryan.

"Got him. Welcome to Indy, M_Ryan02," the Colts tweeted to confirm reports of the move.

The Colts, who had the most payroll room remaining under NFL salary cap rules, will pay $451.8 million for the final two years on Ryan's contract.

In 14 NFL seasons, all with Atlanta, the 36-year-old passer completed 5,242 throws in 8,003 attempts for 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns with 170 interceptions.

Ryan, who went 120-102 with Atlanta, led the Falcons to the playoffs six times and was named the NFL Most Valuable Player in the 2016 season, when Atlanta went to the Super Bowl and led 28-3 only to lose 34-28 to the New England Patriots.

The Falcons will take a $40 million salary cap hit this season but open significant payroll room for 2023 and beyond.

Atlanta then agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Mariota, who worked in Tennessee with Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith, a former Titans offensive coordinator coming off a 7-10 first season with the Falcons.

Mariota, 28, was the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by Tennessee and spent five seasons with the Titans before joining Las Vegas for the past two campaigns as a run-pass threat and backup to Derek Carr.

Mariota, of Samoan and German heritage, went 29-32 as a starter for Tennessee and has completed 62.8% of his passes for 13,437 yards with 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions while rushing for 1,574 yards and 13 touchdowns.

One signal caller who will not be changing uniforms is Winston, who signed a two-year free agent deal worth $28 million, 75% of it guaranteed, to stay in New Orleans.

The Saints were among the clubs who failed to land former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns last Friday.

Winston returns to the Saints for a third consecutive campaign after playing his first five NFL seasons with Tampa Bay, which drafted him first overall in 2015, just ahead of Mariota.

He became expendable with the arrival of Tom Brady, who has come out of retirement to return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Winston was a backup to Drew Brees in 2020 and replaced the retired star passer in 2021, going 5-2 as a starter with 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions before a knee injury ended his season.

