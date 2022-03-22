Nicaragua opposition leader Chamorro sentenced to 8 years in prison: NGO

Cristiana Chamorro, who had been tipped to win Nicaragua's presidential elections last November against President Daniel Ortega, has been sentenced to eight years in jail

Managua (AFP) – Nicaragua's main opposition figure and would-be presidential challenger to Daniel Ortega was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison after being found guilty of financial crimes, a human rights group said.

Cristiana Chamorro, 68, will remain under house arrest, as she has been since she was detained in June, according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH).

The charges brought by President Ortega's government had prevented her from running in the November presidential election in which she was regarded as the favorite.

Chamorro was accused by the state of laundering money, property and assets through her media foundation as well as promoting "ideological falsehood" and destabilizing the government.

Chamorro's brother Pedro Joaquin Chamorro and two former employees of her free speech foundation, as well as her driver, were also convicted by a court last week.

Pedro Joaquin Chamorro was sentenced to nine years in prison and is being held at the Judicial Assistance Directorate (DAJ) of the police.

The three others also received sentences of up to 13 years.

CENIDH said Cristiana Chamorro and the others were also slapped with "million-dollar fines" that are "impossible to pay, and if they are commuted, it would be the equivalent to life imprisonment."

Cristiana Chamorro has denied the charges against her and said they were only brought to block her from running against Ortega, the 76-year-old former guerrilla who has governed since 2007 and who won a fourth consecutive term in November.

Chamorro was one of seven presidential hopefuls arrested along with 39 other opponents last year for the most part on charges of attacking "national integrity."

