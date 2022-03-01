Northampton sign Wallaby lock Salakaia-Loto

London (AFP) – Northampton announced on Tuesday they had signed Australia second row Lukhan Salakaia-Loto for the 2022/23 English Premiership season.

The giant lock, who can also play in the back row, has won 30 caps for the Wallabies and will arrive after the current Super Rugby campaign.

The 25-year-old Queensland Reds player appeared five times for the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup in Japan

"I've heard that Franklin's Gardens (Northampton's ground) is an amazing place to play rugby and for a long time now, I have wanted to test myself in the northern hemisphere," said Salakaia-Loto, who stands six feet, six inches (1.98 metres) tall.

"The Northampton squad is already filled with talent and I'm just looking forward to getting over to England later this year to try to develop my game, and help the team win some trophies."

Saints' incoming director of rugby Phil Dowson said: "First and foremost, Lukhan is a big man and a phenomenal athlete, who in the line-out can both jump and call as well.

"From a set-piece point of view that's a massive feather in his cap as he can get in the air in attack and in defence.

"But he's also got a fantastic skill-set with a background in rugby league. He's fast and has got the ability to move and offload the ball too."

