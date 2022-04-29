O'Sullivan opens up World Championship semi-final lead over Higgins

Ronnie O'Sullivan is aiming for a seventh title at the World Snooker Championship

London (AFP) – Ronnie O'Sullivan pulled four frames clear of fellow former champion John Higgins in their snooker World Championship semi-final on Friday.

Advertising Read more

'The Rocket', bidding to equal Stephen Hendry's modern era record of seven world titles, made breaks of 99, 91, 70 and 73 to open up a 10-6 lead in the best of 33-frame contest at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Higgins, himself a four-time world champion, had looked set to take the last frame of Friday's session only for the Scot to miss a black off the spot which would have left O'Sullivan needing a snooker.

O'Sullivan responded with a superb positional shot to get on the black from the penultimate red and a 43 clearance levelled the scores at 58-58.

That left the frame to be decided on a respotted black, snooker's equivalent of a penalty shoot-out.

O'Sullivan missed an attempted double but Higgins could not capitalise on his fellow 46-year-old's error, missing a difficult pot into the green pocket.

The black ran down the table, leaving O'Sullivan with an easier chance into the middle pocket and the Englishman, who won five frames in a row from 6-5 behind, made no mistake.

O'Sullivan will need seven more frames for victory when the match is played to a finish on Saturday.

Earlier, 2019 champion Judd Trump went 11-5 up over three-time Crucible king Mark Williams.

Trump surged into a 7-1 lead over the Welshman before they split evenly the eight frames in Friday's morning session.

Williams, who had a lengthy quarter-final win over China's Yan Bingtao, ended the second session with a break of 70 but that still left him six frames adrift of Trump, who had made breaks of 114 and 100, heading into the evening session.

© 2022 AFP