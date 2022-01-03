Ocampos strike sees Sevilla sink Cadiz

Lucas Ocampos celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game as Sevilla beat Cadiz 1-0 on Monday

Madrid (AFP) – A second half goal from Lucas Ocampos was enough for Sevilla to claim a 1-0 win at Cadiz on Monday and move five points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Oihan Sancet bagged a hat-trick in Athletic Bilbao's 3-1 win over Osasuna while Villarreal hammered bottom side Levante 5-0.

Sevilla struggled to break down a Cadiz side that is second from bottom and facing a difficult battle against relegation.

The breakthrough came in the 58th minute with Ivan Rakitic providing the assist and the Argentinian Ocampos supplying the finish.

Sevilla remain second, five points behind Real Madrid but with a game in hand.

Villarreal leapfrogged Valencia into eighth with a five-goal thrashing of Levante.

Boulaye Dia opened the scoring after just three minutes and further goals from Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno saw them leading 3-0 at the break.

Manuel Trigueros added a fourth in the 74th minute before Moreno rounded off the rout five minutes later with his second of the night.

Levante have now mustered just eight points from 19 matches and are eight points away from safety.

Bilbao also moved up a place to tenth after Sancet's hat-trick saw them past Osasuna.

Kike put the home side ahead after 10 minutes but 21-year-old Sancet stepped up to steal the show, scoring twice in the first half and completing his hat-trick in the 68th minute.

