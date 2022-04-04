Olympic champion Peaty to launch season at British Championships

London (AFP) – Three-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Adam Peaty will return to action at the British Championships in Sheffield this week ahead of several major events later in the year.

Peaty has already qualified for the World Championships in Budapest, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the European Championships in Rome thanks to his previous championship performances.

But the 27-year-old is keen to discover the state of his current form in what will be Peaty's first competitive action of the season.

"I'm really excited to see where I'm at in my training and preparation," he posted on Instagram.

"It's not a normal year in terms of championship preparation (Worlds, Commonwealths and Europeans) so I won't be tapering/resting like I usually do.

"But it's still a great opportunity to maximise the best output I can."

The British nationals will be the first since 2019 following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Peaty having won his fifth straight 100 metres breaststroke title three years ago.

As the double Olympic champion and only man to have broken 57 seconds in that event, he will be the overwhelming favourite to make it six in a row on Tuesday's opening day, before competing in the 50m on Wednesday and 200m on Friday.

