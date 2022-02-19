Olympic champion Thompson-Herah wins Birmingham 60m

Winner's a grinner - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah takes a photo after winning the women's 60 metres final at the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women's 60 metres at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Jamaican, who at this year's Tokyo Games retained her 100 and 200m titles, won in a time of 7.08 seconds as she finished ahead of Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji and British runner Daryll Neita, who ran 7.11 and 7.13 respectively.

Britain's Isabelle Boffey won the 1,000m in a personal best time of two minutes and 38.25 seconds.

In the men's 60m, Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake failed to make the final, finishing seventh in his heat a day after it was announced he had been stripped of the 4x100m relay silver he won in Tokyo due to team-mate CJ Ujah's failed drugs test.

