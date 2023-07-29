Double medal joy for Italian fencer Errigo after birth of twins

Milan (AFP) – Italian fencer Arianna Errigo won team gold at the Fencing World Championships on Saturday to add to her individual silver midweek, five months after the caesarean birth of twins.

Errigo, 35, achieved exactly the same results as at last year's worlds in Cairo, as if nothing had changed, except the arrival of her son and daughter five months ago.

"It was almost mission impossible," the 35-year-old told journalists.

"All the doctors I spoke to told me that it wouldn't be possible. I didn't have a natural birth but a C-section.

"Obviously that completely changes the recovery process. Plus I had twins. So I'm really proud of that journey."

Italy coach Stefano Cerioni hailed triple Olympic medallist Errigo's "crazy" achievement.

"She worked a lot because she didn't want to miss this event 20km from her home," he said. "It's Arianna, a champion, talent embodied."

Errigo, who has won ten individual world medals over the past 14 years, had not competed since the last world championships, and despite her past medal haul had to go through qualifiers.

The fatigue was obvious at the end of the gruelling week in the team final.

But despite her exhaustion, barely able to stand, Errigo won her bout 30-28, before giving way to replacement Francesca Palumbo to conclude the match.

"I was dead, drained, without the slightest energy," she said.

"I had nothing left. But it's a team event, I wanted to leave the relay to the girls in front.

"I feel like I've spent four and a half months in a washing machine," she continued.

Italy's Arianna Errigo (L) and Francesca Palumbo celebrate after defeating France's team to win the Women's Team Foil gold © Andreas SOLARO / AFP

"I often wondered who made me do this. It was really difficult to recover from childbirth, the caesarean, get back to training, lose weight, go to the gym in the morning with three hours of sleep."

But Errigo is a woman not easily discouraged, as she eyes a fourth Olympics in Paris next year.

"I dedicate this victory to my two jewels," she added pointing to her earrings bearing the letters M and S, for her babies Mirea and Stefano, born on March 3.

She also thanked teammates Alice Volpi and Martina Favaretto "adoption aunts" who helped when she took her son and daughter to the gym.

